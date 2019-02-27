No plans for speed trackers in heavy vehicles

A nine-month trial on the use of speed-tracking devices in heavy vehicles found that while the devices are accurate, they are costly and susceptible to being tampered.

The devices have no significant advantages over the speed limiters currently required by law to be installed in heavy vehicles, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin in Parliament yesterday.

As a result, the Traffic Police have decided not to make their use mandatory, he added.

Between December 2017 and August last year, the Traffic Police tested the use of three different types of speed-tracking devices on 30 vehicles, to see if they could complement or replace the speed limiters in heavy vehicles to curb speeding more effectively.

He was responding to questions from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who asked about the findings from the trial, as well as whether there were plans to make the use of speed-tracking devices mandatory.

Mr Amrin noted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had last week announced - as part of stricter penalties to deter reckless driving - that the composition fine for heavy vehicle drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 31kmh will increase from $200 to $400 in April.

Mr Ng also asked if MHA would consider enhancing penalties for those who tamper with the speed limiters in heavy vehicles.

Mr Amrin replied that the ministry would study if the penalties needed to be increased, but noted that current penalties were "quite significant".

First offenders found to have tampered with speed limiters face a jail term of three months or a $1,000 fine, or both.

"Tampering is something that is very difficult to detect and that's why we have quite serious punishments for it, but we will study what we can do better," said Mr Amrin.

He noted the number of speeding violations by heavy vehicles had declined from 1,737 in 2014 to 1,087 last year.