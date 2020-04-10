No more dropping off kids daily at grandparents' place

Parents are not allowed to drop their children off daily at their grandparents' place, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday, as the authorities considered further tightening of measures to protect the elderly. Mr Gan said each visit to the elderly increases the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

"The elderly and vulnerable are most susceptible to severe Covid-19 infection. We should refrain from exposing them to the risk of infection as far as possible by avoiding frequent contact," Mr Gan stressed.

"So, if there are care arrangements for the grandparents to look after your children, then you should leave the children with their grandparents throughout the entire circuit breaker period."

Parents who work in essential services can also get help to place their children in childcare facilities, he said. "We have made childcare services available for essential services workers. If there are no alternatives, appeal to us, and we can consider on a case by case basis, but only for essential services workers and only when there are no alternatives," said Mr Gan.

He also noted that there are some elderly who live alone and would need their children to visit them regularly to help with their daily needs.

"This, we will permit, but do try to reduce the interaction times as far as possible, and observe strict personal hygiene," he said. "This is in order to protect them. Visit them only when necessary, and not so frequently."

Mr Gan added: "I know these measures are very painful, but they are necessary to protect our seniors. We will continue to monitor the situation, and from time to time, we may need to tighten the measures further."

Prior to yesterday's update, the authorities had recommended that people who are unwell avoid interacting with elderly members of their family.

There have been six deaths in Singapore due to the coronavirus. All six were elderly - ranging between ages 64 and 88.

Figures released in international studies have shown that the risk of dying from Covid-19 rises significantly with age.

In Singapore, all social activities organised by government agencies for seniors have been suspended since March 10.