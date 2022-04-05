There is no evidence of collusion among petrol retailers here, and the movement of pump prices has so far largely mirrored changes in crude oil prices, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng yesterday.

As at end-March, crude oil prices were about 40 per cent higher than in January, while the price of petrol was on average 15 per cent higher and diesel was 30 per cent dearer, Dr Tan said in a ministerial statement in Parliament.

Should there be any evidence of anti-competitive behaviour, such as coordinated price increases, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore will take firm enforcement action, including fines for offending companies.

"I would like to assure the House that the Government keeps a close watch on the prices of essential goods and services and will not hesitate to investigate anti-competitive behaviour," he said.

Petrol prices here climbed to $3 or more a litre early last month, as oil prices breached US$130 a barrel amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and fears that Europe and the United States could ban Russian oil imports.

With oil prices now easing, pump prices have fallen - all brands of 92-octane fuel and one 95-octane brand were below $3 as at yesterday.

Pump prices, however, remain volatile and market watchers are expecting crude oil prices to remain high.

Yesterday, Workers' Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) asked Dr Tan to explain why petrol prices have risen so much, noting that pump prices for 95-octane petrol were going for about $2.20 to $2.40 a litre the last time Brent crude oil crossed the US$100 mark between 2012 and 2014.

In response, Dr Tan said it was not an apples-to-apples comparison as other fixed costs, such as rental and manpower costs, have risen.

