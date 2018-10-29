No charges at Dunearn Road ERP gantries between 8am and 8.30am from Nov 7

SINGAPORE - Motorists travelling through two Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries along Dunearn Road between 8am and 8.30am will soon be able to do so for free.

The two gantries are located along Dunearn Road, before Wayang Satu (Whitley) Flyover, and before the Dunearn Road/Whitley Road junction.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Oct 29) that, starting from Nov 7, there will be no charges for passing through the gantries.

Motorists previously had to pay a charge of $0.50.

The changes come after the completion of LTA's quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways.

The LTA said that the next review of ERP rates, the December school holidays rate review, is due to take place in November.