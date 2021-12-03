No change to VTL between S'pore and S. Korea for now, despite new curbs

People will still be able to travel without quarantine between Singapore and South Korea under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, in spite of new border restrictions kicking in from today.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore said yesterday that the VTL arrangement between the two countries will proceed without change at the moment.

"Given that the Covid-19 situation remains volatile, we advise all travellers to check our website regularly for the latest border control measures prior to travel," said the embassy in a notice posted on its website yesterday evening.

An official from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency told The Straits Times that talks are under way between the two countries but no decision has been made for now.

Even if there are changes, it will take a few days to take effect, the official added.

Singapore and South Korea had on Nov 15 jointly launched VTLs in both directions to let vaccinated travellers fly between the two countries without having to quarantine.

The status of the VTLs was thrown into doubt on Wednesday evening, after the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it would halt quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers. It announced plans to impose a 10-day quarantine on all inbound travellers from today.

The measure came after South Korea confirmed its first five cases of the Omicron variant late on Wednesday, including a fully vaccinated couple who arrived last week from Nigeria, followed by two of their family members and a friend.

South Korea is among countries that have reintroduced quarantine requirements for travellers in response to Omicron. Many countries, including Singapore, have tightened Covid-19 requirements for travellers as well.

The move had caused confusion on the status of the VTL scheme between Singapore and South Korea.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement yesterday that it is seeking more information on South Korea's new border restrictions.

CAAS director of air transport Daniel Ng said: "We are clarifying whether these requirements apply to the vaccinated travel lane arrangement for entry into the Republic of Korea. We are awaiting more information from the RoK authorities."

In the meantime, eligible travellers from South Korea can continue to enter Singapore under the VTL scheme, subject to Covid-19 tests, he said.

In response to queries, South Korea flag carrier Korean Air said: "According to the (South Korea) Ministry of Transport, VTL flights into Korea will not be affected by the new 10-day quarantine policy on arriving visitors.

"VTL flights into Singapore are also not affected."

The airline is one of the four operators of designated VTL flights between Singapore and South Korea. The other airlines are Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot and Asiana Airlines.

SIA said yesterday evening South Korean authorities have confirmed that eligible travellers may enter the country quarantine-free under the VTL scheme.

It advised customers to ensure that they meet all of the latest entry requirements before their flights, given the dynamic Covid-19 situation.

Some travellers, spooked by the tightening of border restrictions worldwide, had turned up at the SIA customer service centre at Ion Orchard yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ms Vanessa Ang, 31, who flew to Seoul on Nov 27, said life is still going on as per normal in Seoul, albeit with several Covid-19 precautions similar to those in Singapore.

The assistant marketing manager added: "I am worried that more changes may occur within the next few days and that I might be required to stay here for longer than I expected.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed. Hopefully that won't be the case."