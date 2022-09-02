New trials to make it easier for electric motorcycle users to swap their batteries

SINGAPORE - More electric motorcycles could soon ply Singapore roads, with two trials set to be launched by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The aim is to make it more convenient for users to swap their batteries.

This is part of the nation's push to green the land transport and other sectors.

The two applications that have been approved by the LTA are expected to start in September and run for 12 months.

The announcement was made on Friday at the Land Transport Industry Day, with Transport Minister S. Iswaran as chief guest.

To further support the move towards cleaner vehicles, new training and certification courses have also been launched. This initiative was first announced in May this year.

Technicians can sign up for subsidised courses and obtain the certification under the Workforce Skills Qualification framework developed by SkillsFuture Singapore. Three of these courses from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and ITE are now open for enrolment.

Along with the certification, employers with staff undergoing training will also be qualified for salary support of up to six months.

As for the battery trials, electric scooter company, Gogoro, and motor group Jardine Cycle & Carriage will partner to use 20 electric motorcycles and 100 swappable batteries at two stations.

Separately, electric motorcycle fleet management specialist, MO Batteries, will work with Singpost and security company Prosegur.

Six electric motorcycles with 30 swappable batteries will be used. There will be 14 chargers and two stations.