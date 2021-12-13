New stops along Changi Business Park Vista, Aviation Park Road for SBS bus services 20 and 35

SINGAPORE - SBS bus services 20 and 35 will call at a total of three additional bus stops along Changi Business Park Vista and Aviation Park Road from Dec 26.

Bus service 20 will call at a new bus stop after Changi Business Park Crescent.

The stop is opposite the Haite Building and Rigel Innovation Centre, and en route from Tampines bus interchange to Changi Business Park Avenue 3.

Bus service 35 will call at two new bus stops along Aviation Park Road, with one before Changi Coast Road towards Bedok bus interchange, and one after Changi Coast Road towards Alps Avenue.

The new bus stops will better serve the travel needs of commuters, SBS Transit said on Monday (Dec 13).

It added there will be no change to the buses' routes and operating details.