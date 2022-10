SINGAPORE - A new twist has emerged in the election saga of Singapore's biggest motor trade body, with yet another contender for the president's post threatening legal action.

Mr Arthur Ong, assistant project development officer of the Singapore Vehicle Traders Association (SVTA) and contender for the SVTA presidency, sent an e-mail to all association members on Oct 5 to protest the inclusion of Mr Neo Tiam Ting as a running candidate, saying such a move was unconstitutional.