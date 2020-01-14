New site to compare petrol pump prices

It has never been easy for motorists to compare fuel costs. They had to check individual websites for the latest rates. Even so, not all companies publish prices, which also depend on which credit card is used.

To address this, the Consumers Association of Singapore has come up with a one-stop interactive portal. Called Fuel Kaki, it allows motorists to compare effective prices in four quick steps. At a glance, motorists can now see which is the best deal in a market which has become more competitive of late.

Last week, fuel retailers raised prices. Singapore Petroleum Co was the only one which did not budge. By yesterday, the others had reverted to their previous rates to be more in line with SPC's.