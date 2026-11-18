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New SBS Transit maintenance services aim to cut repair times for bus, rail parts from months to days

Staff working on faulty components in the electronics workshop at one of the maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities located across SBS Transit's six bus depots and two rail depots.

SINGAPORE – S BS Transit (SBST) is rolling out new maintenance, repair and overhaul services at its bus and rail depots as part of efforts to move away from overseas servicing and cut repair times from months to just days.

It will tie up with 12 firms to shore up technical expertise in repairs and overhaul across six SBST bus depots and two rail depots.

The firms include French rail system technology provider Alstom, Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang and German signalling firm Siemens Mobility.

SBST chief executive Jeffrey Sim, speaking on Nov 18 at the launch of the new services at the North East Line Depot in Sengkang East, said: “All in, these partnerships reduce reliance on overseas servicing, shorten repair times and keep more trains and buses available for service.”

SBST staff will also be able to beef up their expertise and take on more complex work, from diagnosing and repairing electronic components to overhauling critical railway equipment, he added.

“Through training and knowledge transfer, our engineers and technicians can progress into more specialised roles with greater responsibilities and, importantly , better career and wage prospects,” he said.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow attended the opening ceremony, where among the new facilities showcased was a specialised service centre for point machines.

The centre – the first of its kind in South-east Asia – was set up in partnership with Siemens Mobility and German rail equipment supplier Vossloh.

Michel Obadia, managing director of Siemens Mobility Singapore and Asia-Pacific, said: “It adds value when we develop the local expertise and competencies.

“Another value-add is the decreased turnaround time because we previously sent the parts to Europe and we don’t know when it will come back.”

He added that this improves the resilience of the railway network and cuts maintenance costs.

For instance, a broken point machine – which directs trains onto different tracks – is a critical rail component that usually takes an average of six months to repair and may need to be sent overseas to the original equipment manufacturer.

Vimal Kishore (left), an engineer at the SBST Component Service Centre and Peh Jin Zhuang, signalling engineer at Siemens, demonstrating how they would measure the voltage of a point machine at one of SBS Transit's new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities in the North East Line depot on Nov 18. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The whole process includes two-way shipping, fault diagnosis and repair works, said SBST in a statement.

But now, with the introduction of repair facilities and expertise in Singapore, it will take about a week or two for a faulty point machine to be fixed.

Another new facility is a diagnosis, servicing and repair centre for train brake control systems, established with German brake manufacturer Knorr-Bremse.

There is no need to send brake parts overseas for repairs, which could take up to three months, compared with two weeks when done in Singapore, said SBST.

SBST added that it is strengthening its capabilities in predictive maintenance for electric buses, in a tie-up with Portuguese firm Stratio Automotive. It will tap artificial intelligence and data analytics to detect potential component failures early.

Chinese electric carmaker BYD is also providing training for SBST technicians to service the public electric buses, for repairs to be completed more quickly and for the buses to go back on the roads faster.

BYD Singapore managing director James Ng said faulty electric buses in the past would need to be sent to the BYD workshop in Kranji for repairs. Now, repairs can be done at an SBST depot.

Sim in his speech touched on the wider impact these in-house repair capabilities will have on bus and rail operations. He said SBST has acquired the maintenance and repair capabilities from overseas original equipment manufacturers.

“And now our people are able to repair parts organically. And you can imagine that we can reduce the overall turnaround times, which will improve the overall reliability of our trains and systems,” he added.