New peak-hour bus service 460 to serve Tampines BTO estates from April 27

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The new service will complement bus service 296, which is the only option that residents in the northern part of Tampines Boulevard have to get to the town's bus interchange.

SINGAPORE – Residents in the northern part of Tampines Boulevard will have another bus service to Tampines MRT station when service 460 begins operating on April 27 during weekday peak hours.

Operator SBS Transit said on March 27 that the loop service will begin from Tampines Bus Interchange and stop along Tampines North Drive 1, Tampines Street 64 and Tampines North Drive 2.

After eight bus stops, the bus will return to the interchange, skipping other stops along the route.

With an average wait time of 15 minutes, the service will run from 6.30am to 10am and 4.30pm to 8pm on weekdays.

Announced in February, the service was originally slated to be operational by the middle of the year.

Currently, residents in the new Build-To-Order estates in Tampines Boulevard – which include Tampines GreenGlen, Tampines GreenGlade and Tampines GreenCrest – are served by only one bus service, 296, which takes them to Tampines Bus Interchange.

In a Facebook post on March 27, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng said the limited options mean buses to the interchange tend to be packed during peak periods.

With the addition of service 460, he added that waiting times should shorten while crowding is reduced.