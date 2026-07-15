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New office building at Changi Airport’s T3 with revamped coach station to be completed by 2028

The six-storey building is aimed at meeting the growing demand from airlines, airport partners and businesses looking to set up offices near the airport.

SINGAPORE – The construction of a new six-storey office building that will house a revamped coach station at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 is expected to be completed by end-2028.

It will be built in two phases and offer tenants on every floor natural light and fresh air, said airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a statement on July 15.

The development is aimed at meeting the growing demand from airlines, airport partners and businesses that are looking to set up offices near the airport, it added.

Building contractor Nakano Singapore has been awarded the contract for the project.

CAG said: “The building features cascading landscaped terraces, offering tenants on every floor natural light and fresh air for enhanced well-being.

“The spacious terrace at level two will serve as a flexible communal space for activities and programmes throughout the day, fostering a vibrant environment for tenants.”

With the existing capacity of about 80,000 sq m of landside office space across four terminals nearing its limit, more space is needed to support the air hub’s growth ahead of the opening of Terminal 5 in the mid-2030s, it added.

Landside refers to areas before immigration clearance that are largely accessible to the public.

CAG said that many aviation companies need to have offices in the airport to carry out day-to-day operations while other partners need to be based at the airport for convenience and operational efficiency.

Once it is ready, T5 will increase Changi Airport’s annual passenger capacity by more than 55 per cent, from 90 million to 140 million.

The new building will offer office space on five floors, spanning about 9,600 sq m, and will be the airport’s first standalone office block, with a dedicated drop-off bay and lift lobby.

The first phase of construction will focus on the office block, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2028.

The remaining works on the coach stand will be done in the second half of that year.

Construction will be carried out in two phases to minimise the impact on existing operations, it added.

CAG received permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority in February to build a new office building near Terminal 3.

CAG vice-president for rentable properties Steve Tay said that the project will offer the airport’s partners a conducive and well-designed workspace environment.