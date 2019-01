The Thomson-East Coast MRT line (TEL) will have an additional stop between the Tanjong Rhu and Gardens by the Bay stations.

The Founders' Memorial station will be named after and situated next to a 5ha memorial being built to showcase the contributions of modern Singapore's founders. While the Marina stretch of TEL will open in 2021, the Founder's Memorial station will open four years later, together with the opening of the memorial.

