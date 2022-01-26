New emission scheme to raise bar for cars to qualify for green rebates

It will be significantly tougher for cars to qualify for rebates when a new emission-based tax scheme kicks in as early as next year.

All other things being equal, the scheme is also likely to mean higher prices or fewer options for buyers if importers fail to source cleaner models.

The Vehicle Emissions Scheme (VES), which doles out tax rebates and surcharges based on a car's emissions, turns five at the end of this year. The National Environment Agency (NEA) has proposed a revised scheme to motor traders, with lower thresholds for the five pollutants measured.

For instance, for a car to meet the cleanest A1 band, which currently accords a $25,000 tax rebate, it has to emit no more than 90g/km of carbon dioxide, and no trace of hydrocarbon, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

This compares with small traces of hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides tolerated today.

Currently, only the more efficient electric cars can meet this new standard. These include the Polestar 2 Dual Motor, MG ZS and MG5.

Electric vehicles aside, several cars are likely to fall into a lower band. These include the Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2, Mazda 2 Hatchback and Mazda 3, which will drop from A2 ($15,000 rebate) to B (neutral, with no rebate or surcharge).

Elsewhere, the MG HS PHEV - a plug-in hybrid - is likely to fall from its current B band to C1 ($15,000 surcharge); and the Mazda CX-8 from C1 to C2 ($25,000 surcharge).

Also, a number of Toyota hybrids - the most popular petrol-electric cars here - which qualify for A2 by a narrow margin today could fall into the neutral band.

Motor dealers affected said they will be working with their manufacturers to meet the new thresholds by next year. Historically, most are able to do so.

According to Land Transport Authority statistics, 70 per cent of cars registered in December made it to the A (28 per cent) and B (42 per cent) bands, with only 30 per cent attracting tax surcharges.

When the VES started in 2018, only 15 per cent qualified for tax breaks, while 35 per cent drew surcharges.

The NEA declined to comment when asked about the proposed changes, but The Straits Times understands that details will be announced within this quarter.

Asian Clean Fuels Association executive director Clarence Woo welcomes the proposed changes, especially the tighter limits imposed on hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).

"These are harmful to health and the environment," Mr Woo said. "PM has been declared by the World Health Organisation to be carcinogenic to humans. NOx is an ozone precursor, so to restrict that would help with greenhouse gas reduction.

"It is interesting that the carbon dioxide levels are not reduced more... but overall, I think this is good progress in both reducing air pollutants and also in assisting climate change initiatives."

Motor traders are bracing themselves for VES standards to be raised and warn that car prices may rise while product choices may shrink - depending on the final thresholds to be announced, the size of incentives and penalties, and the exact roll-out date.

Mr Samuel Yong, director for marketing and business strategy at Borneo Motors, which represents the best-selling Toyota brand, said: "The VES is already the most stringent standard in the world. The assumption is that most brands are able to comply if we tighten it a bit more.

"But in percentage terms, the changes are quite huge."

For instance, in the neutral B band, the proposed lowering of the hydrocarbon limit from 0.052g/km to 0.029g/km is a 44 per cent reduction, while changing the NOx threshold from 0.024g/km to 0.018g/km means a 25 per cent reduction.

"As Singapore is a small market, manufacturers may not deem it worthwhile to invest in making the changes. This may lead to some reassessing their presence here and this may limit choice for consumers."

For instance, Chevrolet exited the Singapore market after the Euro 6 emission standard was rolled out in 2017.

And even if manufacturers invest in engineering changes to improve emissions, observers said this could lead to additional cost which will be passed on to consumers.

Mr Ron Lim, head of sales and marketing at Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor, said the NEA should make known the new VES changes early so that the industry has time to react.

"Usually, the NEA will give the industry a two-year lead time," he said, noting that manufacturers will not react to proposed changes. "If, after investing, the final limits are different, all the investment will go to waste."