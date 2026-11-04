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New electric buses plying roads from end-2026 will feature upgrades based on commuter feedback: LTA

New electric buses on display at the Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 on Nov 4.

SINGAPORE – Commuters will find it easier to move to the back of the bus when a new fleet of 660 electric buses with special features go on the road later in 2026.

The new electric buses, for instance, will have a main aisle without any steps. That means commuters, especially seniors, will find it easier to board, move farther in to the back, and get off the bus.

Steps leading to the seats on raised platforms have been capped at 23cm. If the seat is located directly above the wheel arches, the steps can be up to 30cm.

The features were special design choices built into the new fleet, based on feedback from commuters, bus drivers and public transport operators, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Nov 4 statement.

Creating a main aisle with no steps addressed complaints from elderly passengers who faced difficulties getting to a seat.

About 420 electric buses that are now plying the roads have had to undergo modification works since October 2025, after passengers said the steps leading to the seats were too high, with some going up to 33cm.

Platforms were installed to reduce the height of these steps.

LTA added that it will continue getting feedback from commuters and industry players on future upgrades and vehicle purchases.

The aim is to ensure Singapore’s public bus fleet remains safe, comfortable and accessible for all commuters, it said.

The features were special design choices built into the new fleet, based on feedback from commuters, bus drivers and public transport operators, LTA said. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Two new electric buses with the latest design features on public buses were on display for reporters to have a sneak peek at the Singapore Urban Mobility Week, running from Nov 4 to 6 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The new fleet will be made up of buses manufactured by Chinese firms BYD, CRRC, Yutong and Zhongtong Bus.

About 360 of them will be single-deck buses and 300 will be double-deckers with three doors.

Single-deck buses will come with up to 32 fixed seats, while the double-deckers will have up to 67 seats. There will also be foldable seats installed at the wheelchair bay.

Single-deck buses will come with up to 32 fixed seats, while the double-deckers will have up to 67 seats. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The double-deckers will also feature coloured lighting along the staircase. When the light is red, it means the bus is moving and passengers should try to avoid using the stairs. The steps will glow green when the bus is stationary.

The double-deckers will feature coloured lighting along the staircase. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The new vehicles also include tools to help bus drivers be more aware of their surroundings and respond to road hazards. They include a collision warning system and a 360-degree camera view that captures blind spots.

The new vehicles include tools to help bus drivers be more aware of their surroundings and respond to road hazards. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Under the hood, the new buses also have better batteries. Single-deck buses have a driving range of up to 310km up from 280km now, while double-deckers can travel up to 240km – up from 215km now, before needing a charge.

On the outside, the buses will be equipped with full colour electronic displays at the rear.

The bus service number and destination will be the default display, but the driver can change the display if needed.

The new buses will be equipped with full colour electronic displays at the rear. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

For instance, the display can signal if the bus is stopping or moving off, and that can help other road users “better anticipate the movement of the bus and encourage safer, more considerate interactions”, said LTA.

However, this feature will be enabled only in 2027.

The deployment of these new buses will bring Singapore one step closer to its goal of having half of all public buses go electric by 2030, said LTA bus systems and assets director Long Tian Feng.

As at the end of 2025, there were 6,067 public buses in Singapore.

“With these improvements, we hope to make everyday bus journeys safer and more comfortable for commuters,” he said.