New collector's scheme for motorbikes that can't be 'classic'

More than four years after it announced that older motorcycles would be banned from 2028, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is offering owners a compromise.

The agency will allow owners of motorbikes registered between 1993 and 2003 to keep their machines in a so-called "collector's scheme" until they are old enough to go under the classic vehicle scheme.

All motorbikes in this age group can qualify, provided they pass a new and stricter emission test that kicks in next year.

The classic scheme, for vehicles which are at least 35 years old, offers lower certificate of entitlement (COE) rates but the motorbikes can be used for only 28 days in a year (with 17 additional days at a fee).

For motorcycles registered between 1993 and 2003, the new collector's scheme will be a refuge when the ban takes effect in 2028.

When it announced the ban in 2018, the NEA said these older motorbikes were more pollutive than cars and had to be scrapped by 2028 if owners did not put them under the classic scheme.

But some of them would not qualify for the classic scheme until 2038 - 10 years after the ban.

These motorcycles - dubbed sandwich motorbikes - can now go under the new collector's scheme in 2028, and transition to the classic scheme when they turn 35.

When contacted, the NEA said it planned to inform owners of eligible motorcycles about the scheme soon, and "more information will be provided then".

The Straits Times understands that those who wish to opt for the collector's scheme must get a 10-year renewal on their motorbike's COE to ensure it lasts till 2028. When the scheme kicks in in 2028, any unused portion of the renewed COE will be refunded, and the owner will pay 30 per cent of another COE prevailing at the time.

A motorbike under the collector's scheme can be used 52 days a year. When it turns 35 years old, it will go under the classic scheme.

Mr Yap Jianjie, who was among a group of riders who had been talking to the NEA for the past four years about saving these old machines, which they said had heritage value, said the collector's scheme "is a compromise".

"The community of bikers with machines with black number plates and which go back to the 1950s will see their monetary value affected," the 35-year-old engineer and rider said, referring to their resale value from 2028.

He said that when these motorbikes go under the classic scheme, they will wear a red-and-yellow number plate and have restricted usage compared with normal black-plated motorbikes.

"But for those with bikes registered from 1993 to 2003, they are somewhat relieved."

There were about 1,000 affected motorbikes when the intended ban was announced in 2018. Today, an estimated 500 or so remain.

Though the scheme has come too late for many, others like Mr Andy Chiok welcomed it.

The 54-year-old lawyer, who rides a 1995 BMW R100R which he restored, said: "I'm very glad that there's this engagement with the public. It shows that the Government listens - something which I'm grateful for."