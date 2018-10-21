New campaign launched to encourage people to greet and thank public transport workers

SINGAPORE - A new campaign encouraging people to greet and thank public transport workers, such as bus captains and rail engineers, was unveiled on Sunday morning (Oct 21).

Called the Public Transport Workers' Appreciation Campaign, it features outdoor posters, walkway banners, bus advertisements and digital engagement efforts, encouraging the public to show appreciation to these unsung heroes who work tirelessly round the clock and behind the scenes to get Singaporeans to their destinations quickly and comfortably.

MP for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Culture, Community and Youth, launched the campaign on Sunday morning.

Mr Baey, who visited public transport workers at Tampines MRT station and bus interchange, said: "These workers work very hard, rain or shine, to provide efficient, reliable service, whether through bus or the MRT.

"If you can spare a thought, give them a smile. Greet them. When the bus captain waits for you, just say 'thank you' as you board the bus. It will really make their day, and these gestures will motivate them to deliver better service to the public."

He hopes people will make it a habit to express their appreciation all year round, and not just for the campaign's one-month duration.

"The most direct result to see is that our public transport workers feel appreciated."

Commuters can also show their appreciation by sharing their messages online with the hashtag #ThankYouPTWorkers.

The campaign is jointly organised by the Land Transport Authority and Ministry of Transport.

It is supported by the National Transport Workers' Union, Singapore Kindness Movement, as well as public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore.