New arts offerings, including live poetry, to debut at Changi Airport from second half of 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A poetry performance by Crispin Rodrigues at Heritage Zone of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on April 27.

SINGAPORE – From the second half of 2026, travellers passing through Changi Airport can expect to immerse themselves in arts performances and installations under a new partnership between the National Arts Council (NAC) and Changi Airport Group (CAG).

Spanning live music performances, live poetry sessions and visual arts installations by Singapore artists, this initiative is part of a broader push to turn Changi Airport into a cultural gateway.

These showcases will be held across Changi Airport’s terminals, with each display placed in locations that suit its theme and form. Details of the performances are not yet available and will be firmed up in the coming months.

During key arts festivals, Changi Airport could also serve as a global stage for visual artists, increasing their international visibility, said NAC and CAG.

On April 27, the two organisations signed a three-year agreement at Changi Airport Terminal 4 to explore ways to present Singapore’s arts offerings to the world through Changi Airport.

The partnership was signed by NAC deputy chief executive Lynette Pang and CAG executive vice-president for airport management Jayson Goh.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, said the initiative aims to give visitors using Changi Airport a “distinctive first impression as well as a last impression before they leave Singapore”.

(From left) Ms Lynette Pang, deputy chief executive officer of NAC; Mrs Elaine Ng, chief executive officer of NAC; Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry; Mr Yam Kum Weng, chief executive officer of CAG; and Mr Jayson Goh, executive vice president, Airport Management, CAG, taking a group photograph after the signing of the MOU at Heritage Zone of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on April 27. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

It also presents a unique opportunity for Singapore artists to present their work to visitors, which could lead to international collaborations, commissions and recognition.



CAG chief executive Yam Kum Weng said the airport offers an opportunity to reflect Singapore’s cultural vibrance through the works of local artists. In the process, the airport operator can also explore ways to further enliven spaces at Changi Airport.

Poet Crispin Rodrigues, who recited three original poems at a media preview on April 27, said performing at Changi Airport would allow him to connect with many more international guests in addition to his typical homegrown crowd, as well as Singaporeans who may not frequent local performances.

To better appeal to international audiences, the 38-year-old curated his performance such that it included poems reflecting themes that might resonate with a wider audience, such as travel and home.

Singer Shareefa Aminah, better known as Shazza, sang acoustic renditions of three of her songs at the preview.

“My intention was always to put Singaporean music on the world map”, said the 25-year-old.

She hopes that travellers will come away from these performances curious about what other great art could be found in Singapore.

A live band performance by (from left) Yeo Yu Quan Ashlyn, Shareefa Aminah Binte Abdul Shariff (Shazza) and Timothy Liew Mun Wae at the Heritage Zone of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on April 27. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Another highlight of the preview was a typewriter poetry booth, where participants got a chance to receive a personalised poem written on the spot by poet Grace Siu Wei, founder of Graceful Quills.

Ms Jill Lim, a political science undergraduate who was on her way to Kuala Lumpur, said she found the live poetry session charming.

“It was honestly refreshing to see such creativity come alive as she crafted something on the spot within five minutes,” said the 21-year-old.

These performances at Changi Airport are an extension of NAC’s ongoing I Play SG Music movement, which introduced live performances by Singapore musicians into everyday spaces such as MRT stations from 2023.