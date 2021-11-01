New 5.6km cycling path opens in Taman Jurong, linking residents to more areas

Taman Jurong residents can now use a 5.6km-long cycling path that helps to connect Lakeside and Chinese Garden MRT stations, to get to schools, parks and markets in the area.

The path links to a 15km network at Jurong Lake District, allowing residents to reach amenities in Jurong East in less than 30 minutes, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) last Saturday.

Another 4km of cycling paths will be launched in Tampines in the next few months, bringing the total length of cycling paths across Singapore to around 500km, added LTA in its statement.

It said that these efforts are aimed at enhancing connectivity within and between towns, bringing more convenience to residents and improving path safety.

Singapore plans to have 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030.

New paths are being progressively built and completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Sembawang, Toa Payoh and Yishun, said LTA.

MP for Jurong GRC Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who launched the Jurong path last Saturday, said there is now more space for pedestrians and cyclists to travel together safely and comfortably side by side.

"This is timely as we have seen more residents walking and cycling over the past year, whether for exercise, leisure, to commute to work, or to run errands in the neighbourhood," said Mr Tharman, who is Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

Noting that Taman Jurong is a mature town with many open roadside drains beside footpaths, LTA said they collaborated with national water agency PUB to turn open drains into covered box drains.

Other features include bypass paths - shared paths for cyclists and pedestrians behind bus stops - to ensure safer interactions between both groups.

In Tampines, cyclists can expect more paths to be launched along Tampines avenues 1, 4, 5 and 8. This means Tampines will have 14km of cycling paths in total.

The new paths will connect residents to Tampines West MRT station, Our Tampines Hub, and green community spaces such as Tampines Central Park and Tampines Green Forest Park, said LTA.

As more dedicated cycling paths are built islandwide, the authority is also seeking to improve safety near bus stops, such as by using speed-regulating strips and bypass paths.

LTA said it will also roll out school zone markings on footpaths outside more than 250 primary, secondary and special education schools.

Signs and markings have been placed along the cycling path network to remind users to keep to their paths or slow down as they approach crowded areas.

"LTA will press on with complementary education and outreach efforts to promote safe, responsible and gracious riding," it said.