New $1 million fund by ComfortDelGro to support the education of taxi drivers’ children

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Sieow Yew Lee (right), a taxi driver of 30 years, is relieved that tertiary students can now receive the financial support. Next to him are two of his three children, with the eldest son (second from right) currently in polytechnic.

SINGAPORE – More than 100 students received bursaries from Zig by ComfortDelGro (CDG) on June 26, as it launched a $1 million fund to support the education of its taxi drivers’ children.

The money, to be committed over five years , is part of a larger $25 million investment in programmes aimed at improving cabbies’ welfare, it said in a statement. Zig is the point-to-point transportation business arm of CDG.

A total of 131 students were at the bursary ceremony, which was held at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang and attended by Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

The majority of the recipients – 56 of them – are currently in primary school. Another 40 are secondary school students, while the remaining 35 are pursuing their tertiary education.

In all, $200,000 was awarded to them at the inaugural ceremony.

The bursaries were previously available only to children in primary or secondary school.

Michael Huang, head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business at CDG, said the pool of eligible recipients was expanded because more children are furthering their studies.

“Their aspirations are growing, and so are the opportunities available to them. Our support must grow with them,” he said.

Three of the recipients are the children of 63-year-old Sieow Yew Lee, who has been a taxi driver with CDG for three decades.

Two of his children, both 19 years old, are pursuing their tertiary education. His youngest son, aged 16, is in secondary school.

Describing the financial support as a “huge relief”, Sieow said: “Support like this helps with my children’s school fees, easing the financial pressures on me and allowing them to stay focused on their studies.”

His eldest son, Yi Xin , added that the award motivates him to work hard and “make something of myself”.