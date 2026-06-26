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New $1 million fund by ComfortDelGro to support the education of taxi drivers’ children

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Sieow Yew Lee (right), a taxi driver of 30 years, is relieved that tertiary students can now receive the financial support. Next to him are two of his three children, with the eldest son (second from right) currently in polytechnic.

PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

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Aqil Hamzah

  • ComfortDelGro has launched a new $1 million fund dedicated to supporting the education of taxi drivers’ children. This fund, part of a broader $25 million investment in driver welfare programs, will be disbursed over five years.
  • This fund, part of a broader $25 million investment in driver welfare programs, will be disbursed over five years.
  • A total of 131 students received bursaries worth a total of $200,000 at the inaugural ceremony.

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SINGAPORE – More than 100 students received bursaries from Zig by ComfortDelGro (CDG) on June 26, as it launched a $1 million fund to support the education of its taxi drivers’ children.

The money, to be committed over five years, is part of a larger $25 million investment in programmes aimed at improving cabbies’ welfare, it said in a statement. Zig is the point-to-point transportation business arm of CDG.

A total of 131 students were at the bursary ceremony, which was held at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang and attended by Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

The majority of the recipients – 56 of them – are currently in primary school. Another 40 are secondary school students, while the remaining 35 are pursuing their tertiary education.

In all, $200,000 was awarded to them at the inaugural ceremony.

The bursaries were previously available only to children in primary or secondary school.

Michael Huang, head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business at CDG, said the pool of eligible recipients was expanded because more children are furthering their studies.

“Their aspirations are growing, and so are the opportunities available to them. Our support must grow with them,” he said.

Three of the recipients are the children of 63-year-old Sieow Yew Lee, who has been a taxi driver with CDG for three decades.

Two of his children, both 19 years old, are pursuing their tertiary education. His youngest son, aged 16, is in secondary school.

Describing the financial support as a “huge relief”, Sieow said: “Support like this helps with my children’s school fees, easing the financial pressures on me and allowing them to stay focused on their studies.”

His eldest son, Yi Xin, added that the award motivates him to work hard and “make something of myself”.

More on this topic
$600k boost for 200 students from schools to aid further studies, careers
More support for disadvantaged students, review of milestone exams among MOE initiatives

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.