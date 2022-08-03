NEA proposes reducing incentives for electric commercial vehicles

Buyers of commercial vehicles are likely to receive smaller tax rebates if they switch to electric models after next March, under a change to the Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) proposed by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Another change would raise emission standards for petrol-powered vehicles - a move that could make diesel models popular again.

The changes, which were communicated to motor traders last week and obtained by The Straits Times, include paring down a $30,000 rebate for electric commercial vehicles in Band A to $10,000 and replacing the $10,000 Band B rebate with a neutral band, with neither a rebate nor surcharge.

The $10,000 surcharge for more pollutive models in Band C will be retained. Only electric models with a carbon dioxide emission of no more than 123g/km will qualify for Band A, down from 150g/km currently.

Threshold levels for carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons and particulate matter will also be lowered, while the level for nitrogen oxides will be raised. The threshold for carbon monoxide will remain unchanged.

The proposed changes - if unaltered - are likely to take effect when the current CVES runs out after March 31 next year. The scheme had kicked in on April 1 last year.

An NEA spokesman said: "We are currently seeking industry feedback on CVES and do not have any updates at the moment."

Industry players, meanwhile, are taken aback by what they deem to be drastic changes.

Mr Neo Tiam Ting, president of the Automobile Importer and Exporter Association, said it called for an urgent meeting with NEA.

"We are appealing for the existing scheme to be extended for at least one year," he said, noting the trade had effectively only one year of sales under the current scheme.

It took dealers a year to bring relevant models in after the scheme took effect, he said, adding that stock now takes eight to nine months to arrive, up from four to six months, as the war in Ukraine had worsened supply chain disruptions.

Mr Ron Lim, head of sales and marketing at Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor Sales, said the proposal "basically cuts back on the incentive for Band A and B vehicles, while the penalty remains the same for Band C vehicles".

It effectively makes cleaner vehicles more expensive than more pollutive vehicles, which "inevitably will lead to more businesses switching back to diesel", he added.

Ms Vynn Tu, general manager for Renault at Wearnes Automotive, said widespread adoption of electric commercial vehicles is still "not apparent" with the current $30,000 rebate.

"If the objective is to encourage electric vehicle (EV) adoption, then it is crucial that the schemes in place have to maintain substantial incentive to offset the general higher cost of EVs," she said.

NEA has also proposed tweaks to the Early Turnover Scheme (ETS), which allows owners of older, more pollutive vehicles to switch to new, cleaner models with incentives such as a discounted prevailing quota premium in lieu of bidding for a fresh certificate of entitlement (COE).

Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime, said that with the changes to CVES, some popular petrol models will not qualify for ETS. This, in turn, "will put additional bidding pressure on commercial vehicle COEs, and premiums will rise".

Dr Zafar Momin, a former automotive expert at Boston Consulting Group who has since retired, said light commercial vehicles clock significant daily mileage and generate lots of emissions.

"Pulling back on recently introduced incentive schemes at this early stage could counter the momentum of EV adoption among this critical group," he said.