MRT service from Bedok to Tampines, Tanah Merah to Expo to resume ahead of schedule on Dec 8

The Land Transport Authority said it has completed comprehensive testing, including safety and ultrasonic checks on the tracks, power supply, and train signalling systems.

Claudia Tan

SINGAPORE - Train services between Bedok and Tampines stations, and Tanah Merah and Expo, will resume on Dec 8 from the start of passenger service hours, a day ahead of schedule, after track works and testing were completed early.

In a Facebook post on Dec 7, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has completed comprehensive testing, including safety and ultrasonic checks on the tracks, power supply and train signalling systems.

Regular rail operations were initially slated to resume on Dec 9.

Tanah Merah and Simei stations were closed since Nov 29 for works to connect the East-West Line (EWL) to the new East Coast Integrated Depot, which is slated to begin operating in the second half of 2026.

Besides connecting the EWL to the new depot, works were also done on a new platform at Tanah Merah station.

On Dec 5, LTA said the wait for trains at Kembangan and Bedok MRT stations on the EWL would be lengthened to about 17 minutes, as works entered the final stage.

This was because one platform was used for the

live testing of trains and other systems.

The testing began on Dec 4, at slow speeds of 18kmh to test the new tracks, as well as on the third rail supplying power to trains, signalling, and other systems.

Despite Singapore’s inclement weather over the past week, LTA said workers have been able to continue their work.

About 880 people were involved in the round-the-clock works since they started at 1am on Nov 29, including LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors.

