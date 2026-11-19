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Despite the dip in performance, the latest figure is still triple Singapore’s rail reliability target of one million train-km for the entire MRT network.

SINGAPORE – The reliability of the MRT network experienced a slight decline in October, as two of the five mature rail lines recorded dips in their performance.

Between November 2025 and October 2026, MRT trains clocked an average of 3.14 million train-km between delays lasting more than five minutes, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in its latest rail reliability report published on Nov 19.

It had recorded an all-time high of 3.38 million train-km between delays lasting more than five minutes in the previous monthly report.

Despite the dip in performance, the latest figure is still three times of Singapore’s rail reliability target of one million train-km for the entire MRT network, which is measured by mean kilometres between failure (MKBF).

Widely used as an engineering measure of rail reliability, MKBF shows how far a train travels before it encounters a delay that lasts more than five minutes. LTA’s figures are based on a 12-month moving average.

The latest report is the second time the network’s MKBF has surpassed three million train-km. It is also the seventh consecutive month that the MKBF has exceeded two million train-km.

The two MRT lines that recorded less reliability were the SMRT-run Circle Line (CCL) and the SBS Transit-operated Downtown Line (DTL).

CCL’s MKBF fell from 2.57 million train-km to 1.97 million train-km, while DTL’s dipped from 4.19 million train-km to 4.18 million train-km.

The East-West Line (EWL), operated by SMRT, remained at 3.36 million train-km.

The North-South Line (NSL) and North East Line (NEL) posted marginal improvements.

NSL, run by SMRT, improved from 2.48 million train-km to 2.49 million train-km.

The SBS Transit-run NEL remained the most reliable MRT line, improving from 4.5 million train-km to 4.51 million train-km.

None of the five mature rail lines had a major delay exceeding 30 minutes in October.

Train punctuality and the proportion of train services that operated on schedule posted improvements.

Overall, train punctuality improved from 99.36% to 99.63%, with only the EWL experiencing a slight dip from 99.9% to 99.65%, while the CCL had no change.

The EWL similarly recorded a marginal decrease in the proportion of services operating on schedule – from 99.96% to 99.95%. The other MRT lines all had improvements.

Overall, 99.96% of train services operated on schedule in October, up from 99.84% the previous month, the report said.

The figures for the network’s newest line, the SMRT-run Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), are excluded from the overall report, as MRT lines in their early stages tend to have significantly lower mileage due to relatively low ridership and trains not running at typical frequencies.

The TEL’s reliability fell in October, averaging 439,000 train-km between delays, down from 498,000 train-km the previous month.

It also did not encounter a major delay exceeding 30 minutes.

LTA said it expects the line’s performance to improve after it is fully open by the end of 2026 and its operations have stabilised. The fifth and final stage of the TEL, comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, will open on Dec 26.

As for the LRT network, its reliability improved in October, with trains averaging 813,000 car-km between delays, up from 622,000 car-km previously.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT, run by SBS Transit, recorded 911,000 car-km, an improvement from 776,000 car-km the month before.

Meanwhile, the SMRT-run Bukit Panjang LRT’s (BPLRT) reliability went up from 443,000 car-km to 667,000 car-km, which LTA said is the highest figure the line has achieved.

The authority attributed the improvement to the substantial completion of renewal works.