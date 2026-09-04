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MRT and LRT gantries now accept Apple Pay Express – no authentication needed

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Although available across the MRT and LRT networks, the Apple device feature only works on certain buses at this juncture.

The Apple device feature has been available at all MRT and LRT stations since mid-August. By end-2027, it could be used across the entire public transport network, including buses.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Aqil Hamzah

SINGAPORE – Apple device users can now tap in to MRT and LRT stations at gantries even faster than before – no authentication required.

By enabling Apple Pay Express mode, someone with an iPhone or Apple Watch just needs to raise their device to the gantry and payment will be processed, even if the screen is asleep.

Previously, users had to either unlock their devices or authenticate their identities, through facial recognition, scanning their fingerprint or keying in the passcode.

The express feature is exclusively designed for public transport payments, and can be used on major transit systems internationally as well. Regular retail payments will still require authentication by device owners.

Apple Pay Express has been available at all MRT and LRT stations since mid-August.

By end-2027, it could be used across the entire public transport network, including buses, under the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) plans, the authority told The Straits Times on Sept 4.

Currently, only buses installed with enhanced card readers accept fare payment using the express feature. The authority had previously said the first batch of readers was deployed on bus services 222 and 110 from May 25.

The advanced card readers have a larger screen, as seen in an LTA Facebook post on June 19.

They are being progressively introduced to the public bus fleet – which numbers 6,067 as at the end of 2025 – and will be implemented across all of them by the end of 2027.

For buses without the new card readers, commuters should carry on with the current practice of unlocking their device or authenticating their identity when tapping in.

To enable Apple Pay Express on an iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Wallet app and select a card.

  • Tap on the three dots at the top right-hand corner and click on card details.

  • Select the option that says “Express Travel” and enable it.

To set it up on an Apple Watch:

  • Open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone.

  • Select the Wallet and Apple Pay option in the tab that says “My Watch”.

  • Tap on “Express Travel Card”, select a card, and authenticate it on the watch using the passcode.

ST has contacted Apple for more information.

More on this topic
Facial recognition fare payment trial at Punggol Coast MRT station for selected public officers
Apple readies new iPhone feature to split bills by taking photo of receipt

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.