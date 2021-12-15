MPA steps up safety checks at sea during north-east monsoon season

SINGAPORE - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will conduct more stringent safety checks during the north-east monsoon season, which started in the first half of December and is expected to last until March next year.

This includes more spot checks on local ferries, harbour craft and pleasure craft, the MPA said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

"In addition to inspections on the general condition of the vessels, checks will also focus on the safe embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, the condition of firefighting and life-saving equipment on board, and operators' familiarity with emergency procedures and compliance with MPA regulations pertaining to their licences," the authority said.

The monsoon brings about moderate to heavy thundery storms, with strong winds and choppy seas that can increase risks, said the MPA, adding that the period coincides with the year-end festive season and Singapore's progressive reopening of its borders.

The MPA said spot checks are being stepped up in response to the increased use of local ferries and pleasure craft for leisure activities and tours to the southern islands.

The results of inspections and spot checks will be shared with industry representatives at regular dialogue sessions to ensure that the vessels are operated safely.

"MPA officers continue to conduct safety briefings to masters and crew of ferries, harbour craft and pleasure craft to remind them to observe safe best practices and the importance of navigational safety."

Besides these efforts, the MPA said its Covid-19 audit team has also stepped up its checks of key waterfront facilities to ensure compliance with safe management measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It added that these measures must be observed by both crew and passengers at all times in view of the current Covid-19 situation and the emergence of the potentially more contagious Omicron variant.

MPA's port master, Captain Chong Jia Chyuan, said: "Safety is a shared responsibility. MPA urges the industry and port users to be alert while navigating and to play their part in preventing incidents at sea.

"We also urge members of the public who are out at sea to be vigilant at all times and to familiarise themselves with life-saving equipment, passenger safety instructions and prevailing weather conditions."

Capt Chong also urged those engaging in recreational water activities to be extra vigilant during the monsoon period.

The MPA said a work group set up earlier this year has been exploring ways to improve safety among pleasure boaters.

The authority said it has been working on such initiatives with various groups in the industry as well as the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council (NMSSC), which serves as an advisory body to MPA on maritime safety matters.

Council chairman Ishak Ismail said: "NMSSC is pleased to work with MPA and members of the industry through the safety work groups on collaborative solutions to enhance safety at sea.

"An example of such solutions is the distribution of decals for pleasure boaters as a convenient visual aid on their craft for important contact information when they need help out at sea."