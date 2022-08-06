MPA chief executive to step down on Sept 5

A change of leadership is afoot at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), with current chief executive Quah Ley Hoon set to leave after nearly four years at the helm.

Ms Quah, 45, will step down on Sept 5, and will be replaced by Mr Teo Eng Dih, 44, who is currently deputy secretary for policy at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a statement yesterday that Mr Teo will be appointed as chief executive (designate) of MPA from next Monday, concurrent with his current position at Mindef, before taking over as chief executive from Sept 5.

"The Ministry of Transport would like to put on record its appreciation to Ms Quah Ley Hoon for her significant contributions as the chief executive of MPA and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," said the statement.

Ms Quah, who was formerly chief editor of CNA, joined MPA as chief executive (designate) in November 2018, before taking over as CEO in January 2019.

"Under Ms Quah's leadership, MPA responded decisively to the challenges posed by the pandemic, made big strides to transform and decarbonise the maritime sector," said Transport Minister S. Iswaran in a Facebook post yesterday, adding that significant steps were also taken to digitalise the sector.

When asked, MOT and MPA did not say where Ms Quah will be going to next.

Her successor, Mr Teo, was special assistant to then Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean from 2016 to 2018 before he joined Mindef.

He is also on the board of directors for Jurong Port.