Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La Hotel due to security operation

SINGAPORE - Motorists can expect delays on roads near Shangri-La Hotel from Sunday to Tuesday (Aug 22 to 24) because of police checks on vehicles as part of a security operation for an event.

Police will be conducting security checks on vehicles along Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Saturday without giving details about the event.

During the period, parking within Shangri-La Hotel will also be limited, and the police said that those visiting the hotel are advised to carpool or take public transport.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed into Orange Grove Road. Instead, drivers of these vehicles can use Anderson Road and will need to undergo a security check before they can proceed to Orange Grove Road, added the police.

Police advised motorists to plan their journey using Scotts Road, Draycott Park or Draycott Drive to avoid the affected routes.

They also said that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction will be towed away.

In addition, police advised members of the public not to conduct any aerial activities in the area, such as the flying of drones or kites.