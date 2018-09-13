Motoring: Toyota celebrates the Olympic and Paralympic spirit, partners athletes to challenge their 'impossible'

SINGAPORE - Toyota Motor Asia Pacific and its distributor Borneo Motors (Singapore) announced the Asia roll-out of the Japanese carmaker's first global corporate initiative on Thursday (Sept 13) in Singapore.

Called "Start Your Impossible", the initiative celebrates the Olympic and Paralympic spirit. Inspired by Toyota's worldwide partnership with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, it also marks Toyota's support of the creation of a more sustainable, inclusive and mobile society.

At the launch event at Infinite Studios, Toyota also announced its region-wide partnership with 12 Olympic and Paralympic aspirants from Asia, including Singapore swimmers Joseph Schooling and Toh Wei Soong.

Both athletes will support the initiative by championing their hero projects, called "Equality of Opportunity" (Toh) and "Road Safety" (Schooling).

The 20-year-old Toh, an Asean Para Games champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, will work with the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) as one of the motivational speakers in the latter's ongoing schools outreach programmes. These aim to inspire the young, especially those with impairments, to pursue their sporting dreams.

Toh also hopes to empower those with impairments to find freedom of mobility in the water, and will be part of the SDSC's learn-to-play swimming programme.

Olympic champion Schooling, 23, is seeking to encourage safe and responsible driving by partnering ComfortDelGro Driving Centre to help drivers hone their skills and improve the handling of road situations through the centre's Drive Safe courses. The Singaporean will also partner the Singapore Road Safety Council and Traffic Police to raise awareness of road safety among children.

Borneo Motors (Singapore) managing director Jasmmine Wong said both athletes embody the "Start Your Impossible" spirit "through their sheer determination to overcome challenges and realise their dreams".

She added: "We hope that their dedicated examples will motivate others to challenge their own 'impossible', whether at work, in school or at play."

Borneo Motors (Singapore) has also entered into a new partnership with the Singapore National Olympic Council and the Singapore National Paralympic Council to be their official mobility partner, providing support during their local events including the 2019 Olympic Day and Singapore Sports Awards.