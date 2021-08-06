S'pore motoring portals in race to draw eyeballs and investors

SINGAPORE - Competition is hotting up between local motoring portals as upstart UCars teams up with content provider CarBuyer in a bid to rival established incumbent sgCarMart.

The development comes on the heels of six-year-old Carro announcing plans for a public listing after securing US$360 million (S$486 million) in funding in June, Motorist.sg planning to expand to Malaysia and Thailand, and investors looking to buy Singapore Press Holdings (SPH)-owned sgCarMart, possibly the only profitable online car marketplace in the region.