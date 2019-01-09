Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car on Tuesday (Jan 8).

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Serangoon North Avenue 6 at 6pm on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, a male Singaporean, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered head injuries and abrasions to both knees.

In a video sent to citizen journalism website Stomp, the motorcyclist was seen riding straight on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 when he was hit by a white car making a right turn towards Serangoon North Avenue 6.

The rider was thrown off his motorcycle due to the force of the collision.

ST understands that the car is a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

The police are investigating the accident.