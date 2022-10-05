Motorcycle COE premiums hit $11,751, all-time high for second tender in a row; other categories down

Motorcycle COE premiums ended up with a hike of 1.4 per cent, while all other COE prices dipped. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

SINGAPORE - Motorcycle certificate of entitlement (COE) prices hit a new record for the second tender in a row on Wednesday even as the premiums slipped for all other categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums, which hit a record high of $11,589 at the last round, ended at $11,751, a hike of 1.4 per cent.

In the category for cars with up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, premiums went down from $84,000 to $80,501 - a decrease of 4.2 per cent.

For larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $95,856, which is 11.3 per cent below the $108,051 posted in the last tender exercise. This is the first time since May this year that the price for this type of COE is below the six-digit mark.

The COE price for commercial vehicles dipped to $65,991 from $67,001, marking a decrease of 1.5 per cent.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicle except motorcycles, are priced at $105,001, 2.1 per cent below the previous price of $107,201.

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 80,501 84,000
B - Car (above 1,600cc) 95,856 108,051
C - Goods vehicle & bus 65,991 67,001
D - Motorcycle 11,751 11,589
E - Open 105,001 107,201
More On This Topic
New rental cars up more than 25% in first half of 2022
COE prices for cars down, premium for motorcycles hits new high of $11,589

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top