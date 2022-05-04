Motor workshops struggle to hire skilled mechanics amid increase in business

Motor workshops are scrambling to fill positions for skilled mechanics as business picks up amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

As more people return to work, road traffic has been increasing, and with that, motor workshops are getting busy with vehicles needing maintenance and repair work.

Some workshop owners told The Straits Times they are managing with half their required manpower even after months of recruitment.

The Singapore Motor Workshop Association said there are about 10,000 technicians and service advisers in the sector. Pre-pandemic, it was estimated that there were more than 2,000 workshops of varying sizes here.

A shortage of mechanics can lead to longer waiting times for vehicles to be fixed as workshops are not able to operate at full capacity.

Malaysia has been the main source of labour in this industry, with some mechanics commuting across the border daily before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Workshop owners noted that attracting local workers to the trade has been a challenge for a long time.

One owner recounted how his company received zero applications from a recruitment exercise at an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) campus 10 years ago.

"The writing was already on the wall then, which is that we have to look beyond Singapore for mechanics," he said.

Workshop operators said their staff were poached by competitors when border restrictions imposed in 2020 cut off the supply of mechanics from Malaysia.

Juzz For Cars, which has been in the business for 24 years, said that even when business slowed during the pandemic, the company had to raise salaries to retain staff.

Its workshop now has six mechanics, and it has been trying to fill three positions that have been vacant for months.

Depending on experience, a mechanic can draw a salary in the region of $3,400 before commissions and bonuses.

Besides losing staff to rivals, workshops also had Malaysian mechanics quitting to return to their families after being separated owing to border restrictions.

LTM, which started its workshop operations in 1960, has been trying to recruit mechanics for more than a year. Its Sin Ming workshop has four mechanics now, which is only half the headcount it needs.

The company is finally receiving some job applications from people in Malaysia, after land borders were reopened last month.

Mr Brinal Chua, director of Autoclinic, which has workshop operations in Singapore and the region, said Malaysia is probably no longer sufficient as a source of skilled labour for the industry, as experienced mechanics are in demand within Malaysia, while the younger generation is shunning the trade.

Mr Chua said that the foreign employee quota, which sets out the number of foreign employees allowed based on the number of citizens and permanent residents in a company, makes it hard for businesses like his to hire more mechanics from overseas.

He hopes the quota for the industry can be increased as "it is not as if locals want these jobs, so employing foreigners is not depriving anyone here of employment".

Larger workshops are also trying to fill mechanic positions.

ComfortDelGro Engineering has five workshops with more than 400 mechanics. It said that while it recruits foreigners, Singaporeans remain the core of its workforce.

It is participating in national skills upgrading programme SGUnited and working with ITE and Workforce Singapore to increase its recruitment efforts after the easing of Covid-19 curbs.

Komoco Motors, which distributes Hyundai cars, has signed up as a partner to ITE's work-study diploma programme.

As part of the partnership, the inaugural batch of students under this programme for the automotive industry joined Komoco as full-time employees last month to start their training towards gaining a diploma.

Other workshops in this programme include Motor Edgevantage and Performance Motors.