MOT posts clarification after false messages on public transport vouchers circulate

SINGAPORE - Misleading information on public transport vouchers have been circulating through WhatsApp, the Transport Ministry (MOT) warned on Saturday morning (Nov 10).

An image posted to MOT's Facebook page shows a copy of a WhatsApp message that states: "Dear friends, EZlink top-up of $30 at Community Centres on Mon, 12th Nov, for all senior Singaporeans. You have to bring along your identity card and EZlink cards."

The image was labelled false, with MOT clarifying in its graphic that the vouchers are in fact for lower income households, and that applications run from Nov 12 this year to Oct 31 next year.

The graphic added that successful applicants will be informed via mail on how to redeem their voucher.

"You have almost a year to apply for it, no need to rush to the Community Centre on Nov 12!", MOT added in its accompanying post.

The Straits Times reported last month that the Government would disburse $9 million from the Public Transport Fund, or 300,000 vouchers of $30 each.

The vouchers can be used to purchase or top up fare cards, or buy monthly concession passes. This is to help needy families cope with the recently announced fare increases.

From Dec 29, adults using travel cards will need to pay six cents more per trip on buses and trains. Single-trip train fares and adult cash bus fares will rise by 10 cents.