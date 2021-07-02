Most e-scooter, e-bike users who took new theory test have passed

About 96 per cent of people who took a mandatory assessment to use their electric scooters and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) in public areas have passed the test.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that as at 5pm yesterday, 177 people had taken the test.

Registration for the test started on Wednesday and testing began yesterday. Users of e-scooters and PABs will have to pass the test by the end of this year in order to continue using them in public spaces.

More than 1,900 riders have registered for the test so far. After receiving a link to the online test, LTA said they will have 90 days to complete the assessment.

E-scooter riders will have to answer 30 multiple-choice questions in 30 minutes. Users of PABs, or e-bikes, will get 40 minutes to tackle 40 multiple-choice questions.

They must score at least 80 per cent in the test, which aims to improve awareness of active mobility rules, code of conduct and safe riding practices.

Those who pass will receive a digital certificate with no expiry date.

As at end-May, there were 6,671 registered e-scooters and 31,660 registered PABs in Singapore.

Thousands of the e-bike users are believed to be working for the three major food delivery firms, which all stopped accepting riders using e-scooters after a footpath ban on the devices in late 2019.

Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda told The Straits Times that they reminded their delivery riders to sign up for the test, although the firms did not provide figures on the number of PAB users working for them.

Grab said it encourages its delivery partners to take the mandatory theory test in order to continue delivering orders through its GrabFood platform.

Deliveroo said it will introduce initiatives in the coming weeks to encourage its riders to complete the theory test earlier.

Foodpanda said it is looking into measures to get its riders to sign up for the theory test. The firm added that a third of its riders use PABs.

From next year, those caught riding without the certificate can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for six months or both for the first offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for 12 months or both.