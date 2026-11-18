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Cat A COE price falls to $130,100; premiums drop in most other categories

COE prices largely fell across the board, except for Category E, or the Open category, which increased marginally from $135,998 to $136,000.

SINGAPORE – Premiums for a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) fell to $130,100 on Nov 18 – a 6.4% drop from the previous price set on Nov 4, when it reached an all time-high of $139,001.

But the COE, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), still costs more than Category B COEs, which are used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs.

The price of a Category B COE fell by 5.1%, from $132,334 to $125,600.

COE prices largely fell across the board, except for Category E, or the Open category, which increased marginally from $135,998 to $136,000.

Open category certificates are transferable and can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles. They are typically secured by motor traders because they can be used to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

The COE premium of a commercial vehicle, or Category C, fell by 0.2% from $92,000 to $91,790.

Motorcycle COEs posted a 1.9% dip, being priced at $10,489, down from the $10,689 set at the previous exercise.

Only two more COE bidding exercises remain for the rest of 2026 .

A review of the longstanding COE system is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027. The review was called after the gap between Category A and Category B premiums had been narrowing in recent times.

Under the proposed revisions, categories A and B will be merged, while a fee and rebate system will be implemented so that those purchasing higher-value cars pay a higher premium than buyers of mass-market options.

During a Parliamentary session on Nov 3, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said most people who provided feedback on the changes supported combining the two COE categories for cars.

They also showed a preference for a five-band fee and rebate structure over the Land Transport Authority’s other option with three bands.

Under the three-band option, cars with an open market value (OMV) – the price before taxes – that fall in the lowest band will receive a $15,000 rebate. Cars in the top tier will incur a $15,000 surcharge.

Vehicles in the middle band will incur neither a rebate nor a surcharge.

The five-band option features two more bands on either side of the middle one, each incurring a rebate or surcharge of $7,500.