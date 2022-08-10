More than 300,000 crossed land border daily over weekend

More than 300,000 travellers crossed the land border at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints daily from last Friday to Sunday, the highest recorded weekend travel volume since the land border reopened on April 1.

Over the weekend, long queues formed on both sides of the Singapore and Malaysia border, with some travellers standing in line for more than three hours.

In a photo posted on Facebook by radio DJs Justin Ang and Vernon A on Saturday afternoon, large crowds could be seen at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru.

The pair, who co-host the Muttons In The Morning programme on Class95FM, said in an Instagram story that clearing Malaysian immigration and customs took them 3½ hours.

When The Straits Times visited Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday, most of the queues had subsided after travellers chose to take the train or cross the border during off-peak hours.

Ms Michelle Lee, 40, was relieved to see shorter queues on her return to Singapore after she was stuck in a snaking queue at Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday at 6.25am.

The Malaysian flight attendant, who did not experience significant delays when she returned to Singapore, said: "I only realised later, when a friend told me it was because Singapore's National Day is on Tuesday, so maybe people took the chance to go across for a short holiday before coming back to celebrate."

The air checkpoints saw an average traveller volume of more than 78,000 a day between Friday and Sunday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

It reminded all travellers arriving in Singapore via air or sea to submit the SG Arrival Card, which contains health declaration information, within three days before arrival.

Those who do not submit the SG Arrival Card prior to arrival will be redirected to the side of the arrival immigration hall to do so, said ICA. Thereafter, they will have to rejoin the queues, which may result in delays.