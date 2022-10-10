More than $10m in unpaid car tax rebates between 2010 and 2020

Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
SINGAPORE - Each year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) records more than $1.2 million in unpaid vehicular tax rebates, left mostly by car owners who have died without a next of kin or who have left the country.

These rebates are made up of two components: the Preferential Additional Registration Fee (Parf), which car owners are entitled to if their vehicles are deregistered before the 10th year, and the unused portion of certificates of entitlement (COE) if a car is deregistered before the lifespan of the COE is spent.

