More electric cars on the road; charger hogging to be tackled

New electric vehicle (EV) registrations continue to grow in the first quarter of the year and are now at 8.1 per cent of all new car registrations.

This is more than double last year's annual figure, which was an increase of almost twentyfold compared with 2020.

There are now about 3,600 electric cars here and around 2,500 charging points, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said yesterday at the Singapore Green Plan Conversation on Energy Reset, which was held online.

Introduced last year, the forum aims to explore solutions to build a sustainable nation as Singapore pushes to lower carbon emissions.

Dr Khor noted that there is great potential for Singapore to decarbonise its energy sector over the next decade.

For the transport sector, one needle mover will be transiting from a fuel-based vehicle population to an electricity-based one, she said.

While the uptick in registration figures was an early sign of a shift to EVs, she added that the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority (LTA) were looking into existing regulations to help EV users. They include a review of parking regulations in public carparks to ensure EV spaces are used only for charging.

In LTA's latest EV charging point tender launched on Friday, every HDB carpark will have several charging points available to the public by 2025, Dr Khor cited.

Operators are encouraged to propose solutions to incentivise users to remove their vehicle once they are done charging, she said.

She added that some EV charging operators are planning to impose idle fees for EVs that hog a parking spot after charging is complete. She urged motorists to use chargers responsibly and to plan when to charge their cars based on their schedule so the car does not need to stay parked for too long.

The forum was held amid a nationwide effort to adopt sustainable energy options and phase out petrol and diesel cars here by 2040. The movement was given a boost last year with a slew of government incentives and a wider selection of car models, including Tesla.

The 2030 Green Plan included the EV Early Adoption Incentive scheme and enhancements to the Vehicular Emissions Scheme, which together shaved up to $45,000 off the upfront cost of an EV.

The authorities also doubled the number of charging stations it aims to build by 2030 - from an earlier target of 28,000 to 60,000.

But some car buyers are still wary of EVs as they are generally more expensive than traditional cars, noted Dr Khor, adding that there is a lack of electric passenger car models.

The most affordable EV models here generally cost above $110,000, compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) cars that can be bought for about $80,000.

Many people also do not know where to find charging points and how to get chargers installed in their homes, said Dr Khor.

"These are valid considerations. Driving an EV will, after all, require some adjustments - motorists will need to pick up new mindsets, habits and behaviours," she said.

Some attendees at the forum said they remained hesitant about buying EVs.

Technical programme manager Joseph Lim, 47, said there are no charging points near his housing block in Sengkang, which makes it inconvenient to make the switch.

For now, he will stick to his Toyota Noah, which comes with a hybrid engine that he estimates has cut around 30 per cent of his petrol costs.

University student Brandon Lian, 25, said he is eyeing the Singapore-assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5, an EV expected to launch later this year, but he hopes for lower taxes. "More can be done to even out the price disparity between ICE and EV to motivate consumers."