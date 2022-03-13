Modified cars in viral video seized, 5 men held

The police arrested five men in an islandwide sting operation on Wednesday, after a video posted on social media last month showed heavily modified cars being driven dangerously on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Officers descended on homes around the island to arrest the men, aged 22 to 33. Nine vehicles were seized for investigations.

The sting operation was conducted in response to footage taken by a motorcyclist's onboard camera and posted on social media on Feb 27.

It shows around nine cars driving at high speeds on the first lane of the CTE. In the video, the cars are seen tailing each other in the pack as they shoot past other vehicles. It is not clear how fast the errant drivers were going.

The police said in a statement: "Following investigations, TP (Traffic Police) officers established the identities of the persons involved and arrested five men during a dedicated enforcement operation."

The Sunday Times accompanied the police on the sting in which nine of the cars linked to the incident were seized and taken to the TP Vehicle Pound in Paya Lebar.

The police traced a red Subaru Impreza WRX seen in the video to a carpark at a Sengkang housing block and had the heavily modified car towed away.

The other cars seen at the pound included a black Kia Cerato K3, a white Audi TT, a white Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 and a red Honda Fit - all were linked to the incident. Many of the cars were fitted with after-market rims, custom body kits and gearboxes that are designed to enhance the car's performance.

Among the confiscated cars was a Mazda 3 that appeared to have been rented from Grab Rentals. It is understood that the suspected driver is assisting with investigations.

If found guilty, the drivers can be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to $5,000, said the police, adding that the offenders may also face disqualification from driving.

The penalties are higher if they are repeat offenders and they can face a maximum punishment of two years' jail and $10,000 in fines.

The raid comes amid concerns about road safety in Singapore as more activities resume with the easing of Covid-19 measures.

Speeding-related accidents are on the rise, with 969 such accidents last year, compared with 757 in 2020, according to annual TP statistics released last month.

This was despite fewer speeding violations recorded - 139,277 last year, and 163,823 in 2020.

The number of fatal accidents also climbed, by 25 per cent from 80 cases in 2020 to 100 last year, TP recorded.

More people were also hurt in traffic accidents last year as the number of vehicles on the roads rose. A total of 7,184 people were injured last year, up from 6,669 in 2020.

Superintendent Cindy New, who is TP's head of investigation, said on Wednesday: "The Traffic Police takes a serious stance against drivers and motorists who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users. Enforcement operations will be conducted to take errant motorists to task for their irresponsible actions."