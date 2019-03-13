Mobike seeks LTA approval to exit Singapore

Mobike, the largest bike-sharing player here, is pulling out of Singapore. It has submitted a proposal to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), and said it would explore all options, including the possible transfer of its licence to another firm to minimise the impact on consumers.

The firm, which has a licence to operate 25,000 bicycles, did not commit to a date to leave the Singapore market. Its upcoming exit follows that of oBike, which quit last year, while troubled ofo's licence was suspended last month.

SG Bike and Anywheel are the only viable operators here currently, with a combined fleet size of only 4,000 bikes.

