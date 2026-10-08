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Merging Cat A and B, rebates based on car value among proposed changes to COE system

Under the proposal, the COE price will depend on the car cost and not the engine size or horsepower.

SINGAPORE – The authorities have proposed merging the two certificate of entitlement (COE) car categories into a single category, as part of several changes aimed at better differentiating the price of mass market cars from higher-end models.

Besides combining categories A and B, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) mooted a tiered system with rebates or surcharges to the prevailing COE premium, based on a car’s value.

The LTA unveiled its preliminary proposal for public feedback on Oct 8 after reviewing the COE system. The review, announced in March, was prompted by the narrowing gap between Category A and B premiums.

In the current system, the two car categories are based on engine size and power output, or only power output for an electric car.

However, car manufacturers often now adjust vehicle specifications for higher-end cars to fit within the engine power thresholds for Category A vehicles, LTA said.

It has thus proposed what it termed as a “feebate” system, which uses rebates and surcharges to ensure that buyers of higher-value cars pay a higher premium than buyers of mass-market cars.

The LTA has suggested two options – one with three bands and another with five.

Under the three-band option, cars with open market value (OMV) – the price before taxes – that fall in the lowest band would get a rebate of $15,000. Cars that fall in the middle band will pay the full COE price without rebate or surcharge.

Cars with OMVs above the middle band will incur a $15,000 surcharge.

The five-band option “would allow for smaller adjustments”, by adding two bands with a rebate or surcharge of $7,500 respectively.

In a consultation paper published on Oct 8, the LTA said having rebates and surcharges will maintain a “meaningful difference” in the amount paid by buyers of mass-market and luxury cars, even though they bid in the same category.

The objective of the review “is not to influence overall COE prices, which will continue to be determined by demand and the available COE supply”, LTA added.

Since late 2024, the price of a Category A COE, meant for mass-market models, has closed in on that of Category B, which is used for larger, more powerful cars and luxury models.

The Category A premium has exceeded that of Category B thrice between February and June 2026.

At the Oct 7 exercise, the difference was $99 with the Category A premium closing at $130,001 and the Category B price at $130,100.

Using median OMV to determine rebates, surcharges

The OMV is a good starting point to determine whether a car model gets a rebate or surcharge, said the LTA, noting however that the value can fluctuate because of exchange rate movements, changes to supply chains and how cars are brought to Singapore, for instance by parallel importers or authorised dealers.

It therefore suggested using the median OMV of a car model based on past data, or – in the case of a new model – the OMV of the specific car, to determine which band it falls into.

There are no changes to the COE bidding process, vehicle taxes and other fees.

This will be the fourth time car categories are being tweaked since the COE system was rolled out 36 years ago.

Focus groups and dialogue sessions were held between April and May with more than 200 people, including academics and car industry representatives, LTA said.

The authority said it will take into account historical price gaps between Category A and B COEs in formulating the “appropriate” rebate and surcharge amounts.

It added that the bands assigned to car models will be reviewed every year to keep up with changes in the car market and new models.

Based on 2025 registration figures, about half of all cars will either get a fee rebate or no extra COE charge, while the remaining cars will attract a surcharge , said LTA.

LTA said it will publish details of the COE rebate or surcharge for each car model for buyers to refer to.

Examples of mass-market cars named in the paper include the BYD E6, Honda Freed and Toyota Sienta. Cars that will incur a surcharge include models like the BMW iX2, Honda Civic Type R, Tesla Model Y RWD and Toyota Alphard.

LTA added that imported used cars will not be factored into calculations of the median OMV.

Car COEs are valid for 10 years, and can be renewed by either five or 10 years.

COE renewals are based on the prevailing quota premium or PQP, which is the rolling average price of the COE in that category.

LTA has also asked for views on whether the proposed rebate-surcharge system should apply to COE renewals.

It said this may not be necessary, given that the renewal cost is similar for both categories of cars with Category A and B prices converging in recent years.

But the LTA acknowledged that the shift to a single car category could affect existing owners differently, and said it will consider transitional arrangements for those who wish to renew their COEs if the proposed changes are implemented.

How to adjust Category E

Besides seeking views on its proposed changes to COE categorisation, the LTA is also asking for feedback on adjusting the Open Category – or Category E – which can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles.

Bidders tend to use these COEs to register vehicles in the category with the highest COE price, which in recent years has been Category B.

A Category E COE can be transferred to another person before it is used to register a vehicle, which caters to buyers who are in urgent need of a car and do not want to wait for the next COE tender.

One option is to do away entirely with the category, while another is to exclude motorcycles and commercial vehicles, and use open categories COEs for only cars.

Commenting on the changes, transport observers said it is unclear what impact the proposed changes would have on the price of car COEs.

MP Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), who floated a similar proposal to LTA’s during a Parliament sitting in March, said overall COE prices will still depend on market demand, the available supply as well as buyers’ willingness and ability to pay.

“We should therefore be careful about assuming that the proposed changes will necessarily reduce the overall clearing price,” he said.

Samuel Chng, head of the Urban Psychology Lab at the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, noted that it would establish a difference of $30,000 between buyers who get the largest rebate and those who have to pay the largest surcharge.

In its paper, the LTA also explained why it did not take up various suggestions that were floated during its dialogue sessions.

On allocating COEs based on family needs, LTA said doing so requires judgment about whose needs should receive greater priority.

Setting aside more COEs for families with young children would mean fewer COEs for other groups such as caregivers and multi-generational households, it said, noting the difficulty of administering such a system fairly over the lifespan of a COE as household circumstances change over time.

Other ideas raised include adopting a pay-as-you-bid system for COEs, creating a separate category for private-hire cars, and imposing a surcharge on owners of multiple cars.

For people who wish to bid directly for COEs instead of going through motor dealers, LTA said it is working on allowing them to submit initial bids online, instead of using the automated teller machine or ATM.

LTA said it is also looking into improving the transparency of vehicle prices published by motor dealers, such as publishing unbundled car prices without COEs.

Most car prices today are listed with the cost of securing the COEs, additional discounts and financing schemes packaged together.

The consultation exercise will close at 11.59pm on Nov 2, and the review is expected to be completed by first-half of 2027, LTA said.

Anyone who wishes to give feedback can go to https://go.gov.sg/coe-pcd-feedback.

The public consultation paper is available on https://go.gov.sg/coe-public-consult.