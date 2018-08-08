Mazda car catches fire in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE - A Mazda car caught fire in Senja Way in Bukit Panjang on Wednesday evening (Aug 8), with the fire extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in under half an hour.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

In response to queries, the SCDF said: "SCDF responded to a fire incident at the junction of Senja Way and Woodlands Road at around 8.25pm.

"The fire involved a car, and was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet."

A video sent to The Straits Times by a reader showed a fire on the road that was visible from a distance away, while subsequent images in the video showed more than half a dozen firemen inspecting a burnt car.

The ST reader, who declined to be named, said she heard the fire engines at around 8.30pm, and by the time she headed down to look at the fire, it was already put out.

"I spoke briefly with the driver and he said he left to call a tow truck when smoke started coming out of the car. But there were sparks and then flames, so he ended up calling SCDF instead," the reader added.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.