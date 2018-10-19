Man who helped direct traffic at Paya Lebar junction given Public-Spiritedness Award by police

SINGAPORE - A man who showed initiative by directing the traffic at a road junction was recognised with the Public-Spiritedness Award on Friday (Oct 19).

Last Thursday evening, Mr Sukarno Arsad was riding his motorcycle along Paya Lebar Road when he noticed that the traffic lights at the junction of MacPherson Road were faulty.

Concerned that motorists would not be able to make their right turn safely, he decided to direct traffic.

The police said in a statement that Mr Sukarno was commended in a ceremony held at the Traffic Police Headquarters for his actions at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and MacPherson Road.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim, commander of Traffic Police, said that road safety is a shared responsibility.

"Hopefully, Mr Sukarno's positive example of good road sense and keen sense of awareness for road safety will motivate other road users to look out for one another when travelling on the roads," he said.

Photos taken by Facebook user LiTing TaRa show Mr Sukarno, dressed in blue and wearing a helmet, raising his hands to direct the flow of traffic.

The post added: "You are a great hero! From the bottom my heart, thank you very much. You saved all our time."