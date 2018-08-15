LTA swoops down on errant sellers of PMDs, powered bikes

In its first crackdown on retailers of personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has seized 18 PMDs and two bicycles.

In a statement yesterday, the authority said these were confis-cated from 18 retailers in an islandwide sting operation between July 17 and Aug 2. It added that the enforcement blitz against errant businesses which sell devices that do not comply with rules was conducted with the Traffic Police.

LTA said five retailers were found either displaying or advertising non-compliant devices - an offence which attracts a fine of up to $1,000, jail of up to three months, or both.

"It is also an offence for a retailer to sell non-compliant devices or modify any device belonging to a customer to a non-compliant state for use on public paths or roads," an LTA spokesman said, adding that first-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000, face imprisonment of up to three months, or both.

LTA said five retailers were also caught for failing to display its prescribed warning notice. Retailers of such devices are required to display warning notices on their premises stating, among other things, the technical criteria for different devices and where they are allowed to be used.

The action came months after members of the public said sellers - and not just users - of non-compliant devices should be dealt with.

A month after the Active Mobility Act, which regulates the sale and use of PMDs and powered bicycles, went into effect on May 1, LTA caught 322 errant users for a range of offences. Enforcement officers covered areas such as Bedok Reservoir, Geylang, Kaki Bukit and Jurong in the swoop.

Infringements included riding non-compliant devices, using PMDs on roads or powered bicycles on footpaths, and speeding or riding recklessly. A total of 292 devices were seized and impounded.

Last October, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament that there were about 90 accidents involving powered bicycles and PMDs in the first half of last year.These resulted in four deaths and about 90 injuries.