LTA, NParks planting a cool idea at bus stops across S'pore

150 bus stops to be fitted with green roofs over next two years to reduce ambient heat

Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
Money does not grow on trees, but shrubs will on roofs.

As part of a plan to cool the city, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) have started rolling out green-roofed bus stops across the island.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 05, 2022, with the headline LTA, NParks planting a cool idea at bus stops across S'pore.

