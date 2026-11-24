Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Children from schools around Sungei Bedok interact with mascots Jay (right) and Ella, characters from a new 3D animated series by LTA, at Sungei Bedok MRT Station on Nov 24.

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched an educational six-episode 3D animated series to introduce Singapore’s public transport system to children aged four to eight.

Titled Ride & Seek with Jay & Ella, the YouTube series aims to spark curiosity about taking buses and trains, and impart practical travel skills and gracious commuting habits.

The series was launched on Nov 24 by Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling at Sungei Bedok station.

As part of the launch, about 200 children and their parents enjoyed a special preview of the new Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, ahead of their opening on Dec 26.

Sun said passenger services at those stations, and the upcoming Xilin station on the Downtown Line, will commence at noon that day.

“I hope today’s experience will inspire our young commuters to explore more of Singapore with these new rail connections,” she added.

The titular characters of LTA’s new animated series, Jay and Ella, are modelled respectively after an MRT train and Singapore’s green public bus.

Jay (left) and Ella, the main characters of Ride & Seek with Jay & Ella, LTA’s new 3D animated series. ILLUSTRATION: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

Its six episodes follow four children on adventures through Singapore’s public transport network. Along the way, the children learn commuting skills, the importance of considerate behaviour, and how public buses and trains operate.

They also learn how public transport caters to commuters with different mobility needs and get a glimpse of the work that goes into maintaining public buses and trains.

The series follow four children on adventures through Singapore’s public transport network. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The first three episodes of Ride & Seek with Jay & Ella will be available on LTA’s YouTube channel from Nov 24, while the remaining episodes will be uploaded in December.

“Parents are encouraged to watch the series with their children and reinforce these lessons during their everyday public transport journeys,” said LTA.