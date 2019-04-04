LTA campaign promotes graciousness on public transport

Commuters are being urged to show their star quality by behaving graciously on public transport.

Six trains have been festooned with the message "Your thoughtfulness makes you a star", as part of this year's Land Transport Authority (LTA) annual campaign to promote courteous behaviour on buses and trains.

During the campaign's launch yesterday at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said: "Whatever we do, whether it is infrastructure or design, at the end of the day, it is the commuter experience that is most important.

"If a fellow commuter is kind, considerate and gives way, it will make other passengers enjoy the journey a lot more."

The LTA has worked with public transport operators to distribute publicity material that encourages commuters to take extra care with those in need.

Posters will be displayed at public transport nodes like sheltered walkways, bus stops and MRT stations.



Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng flanked by campaign mascot Move-In Martin and the model dressed as the mascot. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The Graciousness Campaign was started in 2009 to promote thoughtful behaviour on public transport, such as giving up seats, moving in to make more space and queueing in an orderly manner.

Mr Baey said the campaign has helped to increase positive behaviour, based on anecdotal evidence and public feedback.

"I am hopeful, but we cannot be complacent and slacken in terms of raising awareness and reminding people to be kind."

At yesterday's event, students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts dressed models as the campaign's mascots, such as Stand-Up Stacey and Move-In Martin.

The LTA said it is exploring new collaborations to create reminders of how commuters can create a safe community and a caring commuting culture, as well as foster positive social norms.