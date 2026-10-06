LTA calls tender for rail noise reduction for Thomson-East Coast Line

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The rail dampers will be installed where higher noise levels are observed due to tighter track curvatures, LTA said.

SINGAPORE – To address feedback about rail noise, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is calling a tender to install noise reduction devices along some stretches of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The authority said in a Facebook post on Oct 6 that the devices, called rail dampers, will be installed where there are h igher noise levels due to tight track curvatures . Rail dampers are devices fixed onto rails that absorb track vibrations and reduce noise emissions as trains pass over them.

The devices will be installed on stretches including those between Springleaf and Lentor stations, between Stevens and Napier stations, and between Bright Hill and Upper Thomson stations.

In a 2023 forum reply in The Straits Times concerning TEL noise levels, LTA said all of Singapore’s underground MRT lines are generally kept to an interior noise threshold of 85 decibels LAeq (a measurement of sound pressure over a period of time).

LTA had said then that it was aware there are some areas along the TEL where this noise threshold may be exceeded, citing the three stretches listed above.

The curved track alignment was necessary to minimise the need to acquire land from residents and shorten the commuting time for all passengers, LTA added.

Mitigation measures had been implemented to reduce noise levels on the line, including slowing down the trains in these areas, and grinding the surface of the tracks to smoothen the contact between the tracks and wheels, LTA said in its 2023 reply.

“As part of our ongoing efforts, we have been trialling noise reduction measures at selected locations, with positive results,” LTA said in its Oct 6 post.

The installation of the dampers will not impact train services, LTA said. It added that work will be carried out during engineering hours, which refers to the overnight window between train operations.

The TEL is Singapore’s sixth MRT line, and its newest one in service. TEL Stage 5, which will add two more stations – Bedok South and Sungei Bedok – is expected to open in the second half of 2026 .

Spanning more than 40km, the TEL is operated by rail operator SMRT Trains, which also runs the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line, and the Bukit Panjang LRT .

LTA said it will continue to closely monitor noise levels and adjust its measures as necessary.