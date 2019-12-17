LTA awards final three contracts worth $954m

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the final three contracts - worth a combined $954.1 million - for the upcoming North-South Corridor (NSC).

Work on these contracts is expected to begin early next year.

The largely underground NSC road project is expected to be completed in 2026 and will better connect neighbourhoods in the north to the central part of Singapore by relieving traffic woes along Singapore's north-south transport corridor.

With these last contracts, all 14 civil contracts to build the NSC have now been awarded, at a value of about $7.47 billion in total.

One of the contracts announced yesterday, valued at $365.9 million, involves the design and construction of a 3.1km-long section of the viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Yishun Avenue 5.

It was awarded to a consortium comprising Wai Fong Construction, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Branch Office Singapore and China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch). China Railway 11 was also recently awarded the contract to build Tengah Depot and two stations on the Jurong Region Line.

The second and third contracts are valued at a total of $588.2 million and were awarded to Hyundai Engineering & Construction to design and build a 4.5km-long section of the viaduct between Yishun Avenue 5 and Admiralty Road West.

The firm was involved in building MacPherson MRT station on the Downtown Line, several North East Line (NEL) stations and the NEL Sengkang depot.

The NSC will intersect with existing expressways, such as Seletar, Pan-Island and East Coast Parkway, to help redistribute traffic flow and improve the road network's resilience.

The 21.5km-long NSC is Singapore's longest transit priority corridor with dedicated and continuous bus lanes. It is expected to shave some 10 to 15 minutes' travel time from each bus trip, thus catering to non-motorists too.

The NSC will also benefit cyclists through dedicated cycling trunk routes into the city. These will join the Park Connector Network and cycling paths within Housing Board towns throughout the entire corridor.

Motorists, commuters and businesses in towns like Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh will have faster and smoother journeys, the LTA said.

The old colourful Rochor Centre had to be demolished to make way for the NSC.