Longer train wait times and early closures at selected NSL and EWL stations for maintenance works

SINGAPORE - Commuters taking trains along the North-South Line and East-West Line should expect longer train service intervals and early closures at selected stations from April to June.

This is to extend engineering hours to facilitate power supply system renewal and maintenance works along the two lines, said SMRT in a statement on Monday (March 25).

During the four weekends in April, MRT services on the North-South Line between Orchard and City Hall stations will arrive in 10 to 15 minute intervals from the start of service till 7am.

There will also be no North-South Line service between City Hall and Raffles Place stations during that period.

Commuters travelling between the two stations can use the East-West Line instead.

In May and June, seven MRT stations along the East-West Line from Lavender to Bedok will close earlier at 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays.

The dates are May 3, 4, 10, 11 and 31, and all Fridays and Saturdays in June.

For these dates, during the early closures, Shuttle Bus Service 6 will be activated between Bugis and Tanah Merah stations in both directions, in three to five minute intervals.

The buses will stop at designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations to pick up and drop off passengers.

The timing of the last trains' departure from each station during the planned closures will vary, said SMRT.

SMRT advised commuters to check the departure times at affected MRT stations, or on the SMRT Trains' website and social media platforms, in order to plan their journeys ahead of time.